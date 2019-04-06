Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Rose Fortarel. View Sign

Fortarel

EMMA ROSE FORTAREL

June 26, 1920

March 29, 2019

Emma Rose Fortarel went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 29 after a brief illness. Born on June 26, 1920 to Emmanuel and Louise Faustin in Russell Gulch, Colorado, she was the 4th of 6 children. Raised in Denver, she met her husband Conrad Fortarel and they married in 1942. Emma was a hard worker who spent her life at her husband's side, working on properties that they renovated. In 1964 they moved to Colorado Springs where they operated Shangri-La Mobile Home Park and built their final home.

Emma was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church where she volunteered for both the church as well as Meals On Wheels. She and her husband traveled extensively and enjoyed a special trip to Europe where she met some of her Italian relatives. After Conrads' passing in 2010, she continued to live independently and enjoyed visits from her family, and making her tasty jam. She is survived by children, Connie(Russell) Pallone, Michael (Maralee) Fortarel, grandchildren, Matthew Pallone, Cara (Richard) Pallone, Ashley (Brant) Dimock, McCauley (Brandi) Fortarel, Ellery (Connor) Fortarel, and great grandchildren, Leigha, Karlee, Amarya, Mikey and Sloane. She is also survivied by sister-in-law, Viola Moore and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetary in Denver, CO on Monday, April 8. Rosary will be prayed at 10:15, followed by visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30.





