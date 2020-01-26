Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erentrudis Ann Zona. View Sign Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Send Flowers Obituary

Zona

ERENTRUDIS "TRUDY" ANN ZONA

August 25, 1929 January 20, 2020

Trudy passed away Monday January 20, 2020, at the age of 90, surrounded by family, at Morning Star memory care at Bear Creek.

Trudy was born on August 25th, 1929, in Salzburg Austria to Franz Huber and Hildegard Huber (Rohrich)

In 1949, Trudy was employed by the US Army CID detachment in Salzburg, Austria, where she met the love of her life, Carl Zona. They were married on November 5th, 1949 at St Peters Cathedral. During their marriage, Carl and Trudy were stationed in Austria, France, Kansas and Colorado.

Trudy was a military wife, loving mother and homemaker. Trudy was an avid skier in her early years. She enjoyed traveling at home and abroad. She loved to dance, hike and host parties for family and friends. Trudy was a member of the Austrian Enzian club for over 40 years

Trudy was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl James Zona (1999), son Michael S Zona (2006), Interned at Fairview cemetery in Fountain, Colorado.

Trudy is survived by two sons, Dennis Zona (Sue) and Jerry Zona. Three grandchildren, Daniel (Rachel), Jessica (Ed) and Christy (Tommy) and four great grandchildren, Makenzie, Tanner, Daniel, and Charlie Ray.

Services will be scheduled in the spring of 2020 at Dove Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 South U.S. Hwy. 85/87, Fountain, Colorado 80817.







