ERIC HODSON
March 3, 1951
January 25, 2020
Eric Hodson, loving husband and father of three, died at the age of 68. Eric was born in Red Oak, Iowa, to Wayne C. and Jean M. Hodson. In the late 70's he began Lazy H Excavation/Construction and began his life long career as a Contractor. Eric and Janice married on February 28, 1981. They raised one son, Clayton and two daughters, Baylor and Perrin. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Wayne, his mother, Jean, his sister Valerie, and his son, Clayton. He is survived by his wife Janice, daughters Baylor and Perrin, his sister Susan, and several nephews and nieces, Cole, Jeana, Travis & Michelle.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 15th at Valley Hi Golf Course from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Valley Hi Golf Course, Donations to: Pheasants Forever Chapter #247, 35293 Hanisch Rd. Calhan, CO. 80808.
Please make comments at: www.dignitymemorial.com obituaries eric-hodson-9014620
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020