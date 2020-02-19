Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Tanner Helland D.D.S.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 28, 1942 January 30th, 2020

Dr. Eric Helland, D.D.S., 77, of Divide, Colorado, passed away peacefully,

surrounded by his loving family on January 30th.

Eric moved to Woodland Park in 1970 after serving as a dentist abroad the

USS John F. Kennedy. He practiced in town for 42 years, deeply caring for

every single patient and several becoming close friends. He was Teller County

Commissioner in 1973 and continued to engage in the community he called

home. He loved living in the mountains, enjoying everything outdoors.

Eric was a man of passion, rigor, humor and love. He always saw the beauty in

his surroundings and instilled a positive energy in everything he did. He will be

deeply missed.

Eric's Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on May 23, 2020 at Mountain

Memorial Funeral Home, Divide, CO. Officiation: Dieter Rademacher - Pastor

and neighbor.

Full Obituary at





