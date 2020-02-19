Helland, D.D.S.
ERIC TANNER HELLAND, D.D.S.
October 28, 1942 January 30th, 2020
Dr. Eric Helland, D.D.S., 77, of Divide, Colorado, passed away peacefully,
surrounded by his loving family on January 30th.
Eric moved to Woodland Park in 1970 after serving as a dentist abroad the
USS John F. Kennedy. He practiced in town for 42 years, deeply caring for
every single patient and several becoming close friends. He was Teller County
Commissioner in 1973 and continued to engage in the community he called
home. He loved living in the mountains, enjoying everything outdoors.
Eric was a man of passion, rigor, humor and love. He always saw the beauty in
his surroundings and instilled a positive energy in everything he did. He will be
deeply missed.
Eric's Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on May 23, 2020 at Mountain
Memorial Funeral Home, Divide, CO. Officiation: Dieter Rademacher - Pastor
and neighbor.
Full Obituary at mountainmemorialfh.com
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020