Helland, D.D.S.ERIC TANNER HELLAND, D.D.S.October 28, 1942 January 30th, 2020Dr. Eric Helland, D.D.S., 77, of Divide, Colorado, passed away peacefully,surrounded by his loving family on January 30th.Eric moved to Woodland Park in 1970 after serving as a dentist abroad theUSS John F. Kennedy. He practiced in town for 42 years, deeply caring forevery single patient and several becoming close friends. He was Teller CountyCommissioner in 1973 and continued to engage in the community he calledhome. He loved living in the mountains, enjoying everything outdoors.Eric was a man of passion, rigor, humor and love. He always saw the beauty inhis surroundings and instilled a positive energy in everything he did. He will bedeeply missed.Eric's Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on May 23, 2020 at MountainMemorial Funeral Home, Divide, CO. Officiation: Dieter Rademacher - Pastorand neighbor.Full Obituary at mountainmemorialfh.com