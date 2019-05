DearbornERICA HYLES DEARBORN5/28/62 - 5/27/2000In Memory of my precious daughter.Years have gone by since you left us. It broke my heart to loose you but you did not go alone a part of me went with you. I hold you tightly in my heart there you will remain until the joyous day arrives and we will meet again. Every day precious memories flood the mind, you are always my silent companion. I miss you so much.Love Mom, Lawson, Greg