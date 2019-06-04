Starnes
ERIKA G. (LANGE) STARNES
August 11, 1926 May 31, 2019
Erika (Lange) Starnes passed away May 31, 2019 in Colorado Springs. She was born August 11, 1926 to Paul and Margarete (Gosh) Lange who preceded her in death as well as her brother, sister, and brother-in-law.
Erika was a resident of Colorado Springs since 1962 and retired from the Fort Carson Post Exchange as a bookkeeper. Erika greatly enjoyed knitting, needlework and working in her yard.
Erika married Charlie Starnes in December of 1948. They were married for 56 years. Her loving husband C.R, "Charlie" Starnes, preceded Erika in death.
In Germany, Erika is survived by her nephews Benno and Harald Daehling and their families. Erika is survived by her extended family of brother-in-law Cliff (Patsy) Fletcher and numerous nieces and nephews in Washington, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday June 7 2019 at 2pm with a funeral service at 4pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019