Erin Kay Smith
1954 - 2020
ERIN KAY SMITH
May 7, 1954 September 8, 2020
Born in Texas May 7th, 1954 moved on to go dance with the angels Tuesday September 8th, 2020. In her final days she was surrounded by her husband and children. Erin was an avid line dancer, road trip enthusiast and family woman. She will be survived by her husband Glen, her 3 children Jeanie, Debbie, Dan, her Son in law Chris, her grandchildren Sam , Steph, Bridgett , Chris, Mikey, Alyce, Dani, Becca, Madi, Livi, and her two great grandchildren Alexis, Thaddeus. Erin is Loved by all who had the honor and pure joy to know her and will be remembered by her infectious laughter and light she brought to every room she walked into.
Memorial service will be held for family and close friends at Seven-minute Spring located at 422 Washington Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829 on Sunday September 20th at 1 pm



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
