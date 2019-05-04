Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erin P. Sillasen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sillasen

ERIN P. SILLASEN

July 9, 1967 - April 29, 2019

Erin Paul Sillasen, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Erin had suffered for years from the effects of cancer and release to his heavenly home is a blessing celebrated by all who loved him.

Erin was born in Pasadena, CA, but moved to Colorado with his family when he was 11. After graduation from Doherty High School, he headed for Western State University, but the call from Crested Butte and the mountains interrupted his studies there. He completely adopted the mountains as his favorite home, living for many years in Crested Butte where he skied, hiked and biked almost every surrounding peak and trail. Even after his return to Colorado Springs years later, his heart remained in the mountains and with that area of Colorado. If he wasn't in or on the mountains, he could always be found with friends, enjoying his other favorite pastimes of good music and good food.

Erin is survived by his mother, Karen (Lewis) Clark, his father, Gary (Barbara) Sillasen, his sister, Kelly (Ronald) Singer and nephews, Taran and Hunter, and brother, Nathan (Susanne) Sillasen and nephews, Jonah and Neil. He is also survived by a very special friend of many years, Blair O'Hollrean, who always made him laugh and loved him deeply.

The family would like to give our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Sunny Vista who cared for him with such love and attentiveness. After a family celebration, his ashes will be returned to his beloved mountains.

Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting Erin's online obituary at NationalCremationSociety.

com.





