Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Lilley-Fogle

ERIN RACHEL LILLEY-FOGLE

October 25, 1995 October 11, 2019

Erin Rachel Lilley-Fogle began her grace to the Lilley family on October 25, 1995. Erin was born in Denver, CO. Erin attended and graduated from Alameda High School in Lakewood, CO.

Erin entered the United States Marine Corp on March 13, 2017. Erin was proud to serve her country as a U.S. Marine, serving in Parris Island, South Carolina. Erin passed away as she lived; helping others. Erin was struck by a car and died in South Carolina on October 11, 2019 when she stopped to assist a motorist who hit a deer.

Erin's love, memory and grace will continue through her Father, Michael Lilley, her Mother Melinda Lilley and her sisters, Nicole, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Jessica and Samantha as well as her Grandparents, Nieces, Aunts and Uncles. Erin personified a Christian life of serving; helping anyone she could, regardless of whether or not she knew them. Our world is lessened by Erin's passing, our hearts left with an absence. Erin's peace is now upon her.

Erin will be celebrated at Green Mountain Christian Church on Friday, October 25th. Erin loved music by One Direction, orange Lilies and Orange roses.







Lilley-FogleERIN RACHEL LILLEY-FOGLEOctober 25, 1995 October 11, 2019Erin Rachel Lilley-Fogle began her grace to the Lilley family on October 25, 1995. Erin was born in Denver, CO. Erin attended and graduated from Alameda High School in Lakewood, CO.Erin entered the United States Marine Corp on March 13, 2017. Erin was proud to serve her country as a U.S. Marine, serving in Parris Island, South Carolina. Erin passed away as she lived; helping others. Erin was struck by a car and died in South Carolina on October 11, 2019 when she stopped to assist a motorist who hit a deer.Erin's love, memory and grace will continue through her Father, Michael Lilley, her Mother Melinda Lilley and her sisters, Nicole, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Jessica and Samantha as well as her Grandparents, Nieces, Aunts and Uncles. Erin personified a Christian life of serving; helping anyone she could, regardless of whether or not she knew them. Our world is lessened by Erin's passing, our hearts left with an absence. Erin's peace is now upon her.Erin will be celebrated at Green Mountain Christian Church on Friday, October 25th. Erin loved music by One Direction, orange Lilies and Orange roses. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close