McDonald

ERNA MAY MCDONALD

December 14, 1922 February 18, 2019

Erna May Marshall McDonald went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019. Erna May was born December 14, 1922 to the union of Zola Marshall and Eugene B. Marshall in Colorado Springs. She attended Bristol Elementary School, North Junior High School and graduated from Colorado Springs High School. She married John McDonald on June 21, 1941, and six children were born to their union. They eventually added another daughter to the family.

Erna May was a Medical Secretary at Evans Hospital in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department. After retiring from Civil Service, she worked as an Office Manager for Sidney Rubinow, DO, until her retirement in 1988.

She was the oldest member of Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church, a volunteer at Memorial Hospital for many years and a past president of the Peaks and Plains Chapter of Toastmistress International.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, a brother, Eugene B. Marshall, Jr., and granddaughter, Natalie Spann.

She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of faith, family and service, Elaine McDonald, Tacoma, WA, Sharon McDonald Tunson, Colorado Springs, John McDonald, (Suzi),

Denver, CO, Joan Edmondson, (William), Dayton, OH, Rodney McDonald, (Kelly), Austin, TX, Brian McDonald, (Amy), Las Animas, CO, and Rebecca Price, thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great, great grandson.

Viewing, 9:00AM-10:00AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019at Payne Chapel AME Church 3625 Marion Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80909, with the funeral service at 10:00AM. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery immediately following the service.

We would like to thank the staff of Winslow Court Retirement Community and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Sheenah and Linde, for their loving care of our mother, and donations in her memory may be made in the name of Erna May McDonald to Pikes Hospice and Palliative Care.







1830 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

