"THIS IS ERNIE" ERNEST J. DECASPER

July 6, 1956 - Oct. 21, 2019

Ernest DeCasper was born in Canton, Ohio, one of seven siblings, Edward, Michael, James, Michele, Angela, Diane and the son of James and Christel DeCasper.

After a six month lingering illness, Ernie joined his mother and brother, Micheal, in eternal rest, while at home with his family, wife, Sherie; daughters, Jennifer, Chelsea and Ashley. Ernie also was grandfather to three grandchildren, Jacoby, Jackson and Enzo.

Ernie was a graduate of Harrison High School, class of 1974. Ernie participated in basketball, football and baseball. He played one season of college basketball at El Paso Community College.

Ernie, in his youth, traveled to many countries like, Italy, Austria, and Germany, as part of his military family.

Ernie was a very devoted husband and father. He worked awkward hours, traveled many, many miles, to work and home. He carried that ladder (visible to only him) constantly seeking the next rung. When there were no more, he got a bigger ladder.

Ernie's objective in life was to own his own company and find him and Sherie's dream home, mission accomplished Ernie, no more rungs to climb. Be free of pain Ernie, you did your very best. Rest in peace my son, for the drums are silent, the smoke has cleared, the battle won.





