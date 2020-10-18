EldridgeERNEST LAVAUGHN ELDRIDGEApril 30, 1928 October 9, 2020Ernest Lavaughn Eldridge, 92, of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 9, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana on April 30, 1928, to James and Sylvesta Eldridge. He was married to Felicisima Cornelio in 1975 in Colorado Springs.Ernest was a member of the United States Army for 23 years, attaining the rank of First Sergeant. During his service, he was an infantryman in both the Korean and Vietnam wars, receiving numerous decorations and awards including the Purple Heart, Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and other medals. He was also a member of the Army Pistol Team and won many awards for his fine marksmanship.Following his honorable discharge, he held various responsible positions including General Manager for Red Lobster Restaurant and an award winning agent for a national insurance company. Ernest also obtained an Associate of Arts Degree from Pikes Peak Community College.Ernest had a passion for golfing, fishing, running, bowling, gardening, and a glass of wine from time to time. He also loved to travel with his wife, Felicisima, throughout the United States and abroad. He particularly enjoyed their travels to Europe, especially Italy and the Scandinavian countries.As a Christian, he was a member of the Stratmoor Hills Methodist Church, served on various committees and, through the church, he volunteered at a local food bank.Ernest was a fine and generous loyal friend, and a loving and dedicated husband and father. Everyone loved his company, especially around the dinner table where a great time was had by all.Preceding him in passing are his wife, Felicisima in 2018, and his parents, James and Sylvesta Eldridge, and all of his siblings, Ralph, Frankie, Dolores, Maxine, Rudolph, and Joe; all from Henderson, Kentucky, and Kenny Eldridge from Indianapolis, Indiana.Ernest is survived by his daughter, Edna Espaol, from Colorado Springs, and his nieces, Wannetta Cole, Rhonda Eldridge Anderson, and numerous other nieces and nephews from Henderson, Kentucky, and his best friends, Robert Mulvaney and Andrew Cappelli from Colorado Springs.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Swan Law Funeral Directors at 501 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs. A Celebration of Life will follow also at Swan Law on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., prior to a precession to Fairview Cemetery. A luncheon will be hosted at a nearby restaurant. Masks and social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.