ERNEST "ERNIE" MITCHELL BROWN

October 7, 1932 March 12, 2020

Ernest Mitchell Brown, "Ernie," passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on March 12, 2020. Ernest was born on October 7, 1932 in Rowan County, North Carolina. He graduated from Price High School and attended Livingston College for 2 years.

Ernest enlisted in the

Ernest started his career as a Weather Technician serving 2 tours in Vietnam providing much needed weather data. He then became a storm chaser, flying in C130 aircraft into the eye of hurricanes and typhoons on Guam and in the U.S. He became a weather forecaster and finished his career at Offutt AFB, Nebraska. Ernest retired from the military in June 1983 and relocated back to Colorado Springs.

Ernie truly enjoyed his retirement. He was an active member of The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA), Veterans Associations and their causes. He loved to play golf and was very proud of the day he achieved a hole in one during his game. He really looked forward to gathering with his friends to play cards and cribbage and talk over the concerns of the day. During his retirement Ernie also received his degree from Pikes Peak Community College.

Ernest was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Brown; and his mom, Roxie Brown. He is survived by his wife, Mable Brown; sons, E. Gordon Brown, Marvin Brown; daughter, Valeria Brown; grandchildren, Roger, Vanessa, Larla, Collis, Khalill, N'Handi, Mahalia; great grandchildren, Aria, Savannah and AKoya. Ernest leaves behind lots of other family and friends.







