Ernest Wayne Rozell
1936 - 2020
ERNEST WAYNE ROZELL
October 30, 2020
Ernest Wayne Rozell, 84, passed away October 30th 2020.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly; son, Randy Rozell (Marie), Ernie Rozell Jr, Kimberly Cuchares (Tony) and Kay Rozell; 8 grandvhildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Born and raised around Newkirk Oklahoma, Ernie spent a lot of his time hunting and fishing with his children. He served in Army right after High School then worked at Boeing Aircraft for a number of years until he
joined the Iron Workers, where he retired after 35 years from Local 24 and
750.
One of his greatest accomplishments was being involved with the installation of the Blast Door at NORAD Cheyenne MTN Complex and the Cadet
Chapel at the United States Air Force Academy.
No services at this time we will hold a celebration of life at a later date.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
November 10, 2020
Wayne was a great father in law. Always treated me as family. I will miss his humor and laughter.
Michelle Rozell
Family
November 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will always have wonderful memories of Mr. Rozell and your whole family. Sending my prayers and love to all of you.

Sandy Foster-Kuretich
Friend
November 8, 2020
We loved our annual visits to Colorado, and seeing Uncle Wayne and Aunt Bev and any of you that were around was a highlight. You are in our prayers. Jim and Debbie Kiker
Deb Kiker
Family
November 7, 2020
Dear Bev & family. I am so saddened for each of you as I learn of Ernie's passing. It has been so many years since we lived neighbors. I recall that Stan enjoyed and appreciated Ernie and their visits. With loving, caring thoughts to each of you. Edna May.
Edna May Weaver
Friend
November 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Loved serving you for years at the waffle wagon. You are in my prayers.
Peggy kelly
Friend
