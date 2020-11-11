RozellERNEST WAYNE ROZELL1936October 30, 2020Ernest Wayne Rozell, 84, passed away October 30th 2020.Ernest is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly; son, Randy Rozell (Marie), Ernie Rozell Jr, Kimberly Cuchares (Tony) and Kay Rozell; 8 grandvhildren and 7 great-grandchildren.Born and raised around Newkirk Oklahoma, Ernie spent a lot of his time hunting and fishing with his children. He served in Army right after High School then worked at Boeing Aircraft for a number of years until hejoined the Iron Workers, where he retired after 35 years from Local 24 and750.One of his greatest accomplishments was being involved with the installation of the Blast Door at NORAD Cheyenne MTN Complex and the CadetChapel at the United States Air Force Academy.No services at this time we will hold a celebration of life at a later date.