Adamns III
ERNEST WILLIAM "BILL" ADAMS III
August 1, 1940 November 23, 2020
Ernest William Adams III, age 80, a Colorado Springs native passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home after valiantly battling pancreatic cancer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.
Ernie Adams was born on August 1, 1940 in Colorado Springs to Ernest William Adams II and Peggy Jean (Lund) Adams. He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961. Ernie married Judith "Judy" Anne Tamplin on April 14, 1962.
Lieutenant Adams retired from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after serving 28 years. Ernie then worked for the CSPD as a civilian Evidence Technician for another 14 years, concluding his career in 2004. In his life, he served the City of Colorado Springs for 42 years.
Ernie enjoyed crafting and tinkering with wood and metal in his garage while puffing on a cigar. In fact, he liked his cigar on any occasion. When not tinkering, Ernie took time to go fishing and hunting in the mountains with friends and family. Ernie most loved spending time with his family, especially his twin grandsons. Later in life, he got a kick out of bringing people together through his love for genealogy.
He is survived by Judy, his loving wife of 58 years, his daughter Kimberly Anne (Adams) King, his son-in-law Douglas Moore King, and his twin grandsons Collin W. King and Hunter A. King.
A graveside funeral service with honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery - 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (www.csppa.org
) or to the Pikes Peak Genealogical Society (www.ppgs.org
).
Ernie's family would like to thank Compassus Colorado Springs for their loving care and support during his final months.