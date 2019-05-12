Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine Nudson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ERNESTINE "TENY" NUDSON

10/7/1940 - 4/26/2019

Ernestine "Teny" Nudson, 78, of Pinehurst, passed away at her home on Friday, April 26th.

Teny was born on October 7, 1940 in Topeka, Kansas, the youngest of three children, to Vernon and Myrtle VonWolff. After graduating from Topeka High School in 1958, she attended Washburn University and completed her studies at Penrose Hospital for Medical Technology. Teny started her career as a Registered Medical Technologist at Penrose Hospital before becoming a Nuclear Medical Technologist at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. She not only had the aptitude for science, but she was able to show her artistic side through opening her own stained glass business. Teny authored five books mentoring others in the skill and design of stained glass.

Teny married the love of her life, Gary Nudson, in 1960. Their life took them from Topeka, Kansas to Colorado Springs, Colorado and then onto Pinehurst, North Carolina. Teny and Gary enjoyed traveling, throwing dinner parties, golfing, and playing cards. Teny taught her grandchildren to play many card games and passed on her gift of sewing. Since moving to Pinehurst in 2013, she had been a member of Christ Community Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Holle Riegel, and husband, Chuck, of Apex and their four daughters; Alison Hester (Jeff), children, Naomi and Isaiah, Katie Warren (Wil), son, Wilson, Lauren Lear (Hunter), children, Tillie and Nola, and Anna Gavis (Hunter). She is also survived by her son, John Nudson, and wife, Michelle, of Colorado Springs, and their children, Hunter, Dylan, and Trey.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Salvation Army or FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 16th, 3:00-5:00 at the Colorado Springs Country Club.

