Reyes

ERNESTO M. REYES

July 3, 1944

November 7, 2020

Ernesto M. Reyes, Sr., 76 years young, passed away on November 7, 2020, worked as a roofer and retired as a Building Manager of the Administration Building at Colorado Springs School District 11.

Ernesto was born to Danuario L. Reyes and Mercedes Olivas-Miranda on July 3, 1944 in Nogales, Sonora Mexico. He is the youngest son out of six children, their family included three sisters and two brothers. He was married to Theresa Marie Trujillo Reyes on November 16, 1968. He is the father of five sons and one daughter, Jesse Reyes, Jimmy L. Twiss, Tony A. Twiss (Sophia), Ernesto M. Reyes, Jr. (Kim), Franky A. Reyes (Amy), and Rachell Ruiz Freudenberg (Kent Freudenberg). He has eighteen grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two brothers, his son-in- law, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

The Patriarch of his family, Ernesto aka Reyes loved life and was truly grateful for each day he had on Earth and would share with you, "each day was a gift." He loved his family and always took great care to see that they were happy and knew that they were loved. He was an amazing brother, especially to his little sister Rachell Gunnels. Family was always first and foremost to him. He made sure to exercise each day, you could find him taking his walks around Prospect Lake, using the speed bag on his back porch, or riding his stationary bike. It would not be unusual for someone who had met Reyes to compliment him about his full head of hair, his classy style, and his genuine friendship. As a Denver Broncos fan, he enjoyed watching the football games and wearing his Broncos shirts. If you knew Reyes, you knew he had a special fondness for eating crab legs. To say everyone adored Ernesto would be half the truth, he was caring, generous, genuine, and kind to everyone. We are lucky to have been part of his life.

Rosary will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:30 pm, with Mass to follow at 1pm both at St. Dominic Catholic Church 5354 S. US Hwy 85, Security, CO. 80911, committal service to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO.









