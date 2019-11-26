Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeCasper

ERNIE DECASPER

July 1956

November 21, 2019

Ernie DeCasper, the man with the Midas touch, passed away on November 21st, 2019 the way he wished - in his home, surrounded by his family, with his favorite tunes carrying him away.

At the age of 63, he left us too soon. But it makes sense - Ernie taught us, "early is on-time, and on-time is late." He also taught us to talk to strangers, success starts at 3 am, you're always #1, wear the silly hat even if no one likes it, and the best way to watch tv is with the volume as high as possible.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri Lou DeCasper and his daughters, Chelsea Rose DeCasper, Ashley Jae DeCasper, and Jennifer Nicole DeCasper. Papa is also survived by three pretty awesome grandkids, Enzo Miles Rivera, Jackson Jay Clark, and Jacoby Bena DeCasper.

Because Ernie was never one who likes attention, there will not be a funeral. Instead, if you wish to honor Ernie, light a cigarette, pour a Captain and Coke and raise your glass to celebrate his life. And remember, there's more to life than just what you can see. Believe!

Until we see you again - keep dancing in the moonlight, Ernie. Per the usual, we'll be late.





Published in The Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019

