ESPERANZA "LILY" MATE ABANTO

May 1, 1921 - July 22, 2020

It is with great sadness and heartache that our mom, Lily, adored and beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away quietly on Wednesday, July 22nd. She was predeceased by her dear and loving husband, Rizalito, and a baby son, Michael William. She is survived by her children - Richard (Dick), Gail (Gigi), Clarisse (Risse), and Leslie, and also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Toddy Mate and her sister Chuchi as well as several nieces and nephews in New York, Los Angeles, and the Philippines.

Lily was born and raised in the Philippines on May 1, 1921; graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature. She survived the Japanese occupation of the Philippines with her family during WWII where at the conclusion of the war she met and married Capt Rizalito Abanto, USA. They had numerous military assignments both stateside and abroad before settling in Colorado Springs.

Besides the military assignments, she and her husband traveled all over the world on cruises, sometimes visiting some places two or three times. In recent years, she and her children and spouses and grandchildren would cruise to many different countries and continents.

Lily held many jobs but her most rewarding and most fulfilling job was with Young Life where she worked for 15 years and retired in 1989. Lily stayed in Colorado Springs with her children and had been here for 61 years.

Lily was warm, generous, thoughtful, compassionate, and had loving relationships with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed a life full of love, warmth, and laughter. She was very generous and her great passion was her family, always thinking and putting their needs above and beyond her own. She was the matriarch of the family and the glue that held the family together. She will be greatly missed by her family and will always be in our hearts!

A memorial service will be arranged when feasible. A private entombment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her name to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Colorado Springs where she was a communicant.







