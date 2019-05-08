Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Essie Mae (Geeter) Bell. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-475-8303 Send Flowers Obituary

Bell

ESSIE MAE (GEETER) BELL

October 23, 1933

ESSIE MAE (GEETER) BELL, 85, of Widefield, died Tuesday at her home after an illness. She worked in Harrison School District Two from 1975 until retiring in 2005. She had made Widefield her home since 1974.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with Pastor Juanita Matthews officiating. Burial will be in Wetumpka, Alabama.

Mrs. Bell was born October 23, 1933, in Wetumpka, Alabama, to James Alexander and Lydia Elizah (Gilbert) Geeter. She married William Lee Bell on May 11, 1958 in Prattsville, Alabama. Mr. Bell preceded her in death in 1990.

Mrs. Bell was heavily involved in Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and generously gave her time and resources to various charities.

Mrs. Bell is survived by three children; daughter Angela (LaRoy) Williams of Kearney, NE; sons William Jr (Phyllis) of Atlanta, GA, and Kevin Bell of Widefield, CO.; her sister Airy Dean Geeter Thomas of Montgomery, AL; five grandchildren, a great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Iota Beta Omega Chapter scholarship fund.







