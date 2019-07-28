Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estella Beauchene. View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Send Flowers Obituary

Beauchene

ESTELLA "BERNICE" BEAUCHENE

October 20, 1921 July 19, 2019

Estella, "Bernice", Beauchene, age 97, passed away peacefully at home, July 19, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Bernice was born in Genoa, Ohio on October 20, 1921, daughter of the late Clarence and Corine Englehart. She spent her childhood days in Clay Center, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Billy, Elizabeth, and James. She is survived by her brother, David "Duke" Englehart, who resides in Clay Center, Ohio. During her life she lived in Anchorage, Alaska for 25 years, Portland, Oregon for 21 years and Colorado Springs, Colorado for 28 years.

Bernice had many loves in life - Jesus, her family, and serving others. She is survived by her husband, Maurice "Beau" Beauchene, 5 children, Chuck Jerde, Judy Hartley, Starr Mellen (Brad), James Jerde, and Jonathan Jerde (Carletta), and 4 step-children, Kenneth Beauchene (Ramona), Karen McFarlin (Gary), Wesley Beauchene, and Lesley Beauchene. Her legacy is carried on through her 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Bernice lived her life serving others. She found joy in God's creation. She lived to encourage anyone who needed a friend. Her greatest gift was being a prayer warrior. She wasn't shy about asking what she could pray for on your behalf and she did with a passion to move mountains. God used her to speak to others throughout every phase of her life. She was beloved by many for her caring and selfless heart.

Funeral services will be held, July 30, 2019 at 2:00PM at Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel, 4285 N. Academy Boulevard.

