Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther K. O'Guin. View Sign

O'Guin

ESTHER K. O'GUIN

July 25, 1948 - April 9, 2019

Esther K. O'Guin joined her savior in Heaven on April 9, 2019.

She was born July 25, 1948 in Cebu City, Republic of the Philippines and at age 18 joined the U.S. Civil Service at Mactan Air Base. There she worked as Secretary to the Director of OPS, 463rd Tactical Airlift Wing before relocating to Clark Air Base. When the entire unit (herself included) moved to Clark Air Base; she began work with Clark Personnel where she interviewed and examined candidates for the base civilian work force.

Extremely active and self-starting, she became one of the pioneer members and officers of the burgeoning Catholic Young Adults program and then led tour groups to sites throughout the islands. Her developed proficiency and English language abilities led to her appointment as Secretary to the Base Director of Personnel.

She then met and married Major Jerry O'Guin and later left with him to his assignment at the USAF Academy. While in Colorado Springs, Colorado she had various assignments to U.S. Space Command, NORAD and Northcom. After completing 35 years of federal civil service, she retired in 2011.

A self-actualizer, she aimed for and achieved perfection in whatever domain she sought out. All who met and knew her loved her. She will be profoundly missed.

Visitation, 4:30PM - 6:30PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019, Rosary, 5:00PM, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

Funeral Service, 11:30AM, Monday, April 15, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North.

Interment, 1:00PM, Monday, April 15, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.







O'GuinESTHER K. O'GUINJuly 25, 1948 - April 9, 2019Esther K. O'Guin joined her savior in Heaven on April 9, 2019.She was born July 25, 1948 in Cebu City, Republic of the Philippines and at age 18 joined the U.S. Civil Service at Mactan Air Base. There she worked as Secretary to the Director of OPS, 463rd Tactical Airlift Wing before relocating to Clark Air Base. When the entire unit (herself included) moved to Clark Air Base; she began work with Clark Personnel where she interviewed and examined candidates for the base civilian work force.Extremely active and self-starting, she became one of the pioneer members and officers of the burgeoning Catholic Young Adults program and then led tour groups to sites throughout the islands. Her developed proficiency and English language abilities led to her appointment as Secretary to the Base Director of Personnel.She then met and married Major Jerry O'Guin and later left with him to his assignment at the USAF Academy. While in Colorado Springs, Colorado she had various assignments to U.S. Space Command, NORAD and Northcom. After completing 35 years of federal civil service, she retired in 2011.A self-actualizer, she aimed for and achieved perfection in whatever domain she sought out. All who met and knew her loved her. She will be profoundly missed.Visitation, 4:30PM - 6:30PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019, Rosary, 5:00PM, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.Funeral Service, 11:30AM, Monday, April 15, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North.Interment, 1:00PM, Monday, April 15, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925. Funeral Home The Springs Funeral Services

3115 East Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80909

(719) 328-1793 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close