Massie
ESTHER
"DARLENE"
MASSIE
October 24, 1930
March 10, 2020
Esther 'Darlene" Massie, age 89, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado surrounded by her family. Darlene was born October 24, 1930 in Hickory Grove, Iowa to William and Esther Paul.
Darlene was a tomboy growing up on a farm in Iowa with her ten siblings. She attended nursing school at Denver University/Presbyterian Hospital and graduated in 1951. She then moved to Glenwood Springs where she met a man named Dallas at the doctor's office she worked in who had come in needing stiches after a bar fight. Darlene married Dallas Massie on April 3rd, 1955 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. After marrying, they moved to Colorado Springs and started their life together. Darlene worked at Glockner Hospital, now Penrose Main, until having her first child in 1957 after which, she retired and devoted the rest of her life to her family.
All throughout her life, Darlene loved the outdoors. She spent summers riding ATVs and boating, and winters snowmobiling. She loved to hike and play card games with her family.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband Dallas; brother, Weldon (Jane) Paul; sister, Phyllis Mudd; and five children, Gary (Michelle) Massie, Bruce Massie, Nancy (Kelly) Allison, Dallas Massie, and Maria Costa, her five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Darlene is preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Neil, Keith, Kenneth, Donald, Wayne, and sisters Beulah and Dorothy. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family who will always remember her great love for them.
A celebration of life will be held on May 1st, 2020 at the Woodmoor Barn Community Center at eleven o' clock, more details to follow. Interment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020