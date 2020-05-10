Esther (Hansen) Simon
1925 - 2020
ESTHER (HANSEN) SIMON
January 26, 1925 - April 25, 2020
Esther (Hansen) Simon died peacefully at home on April 25, 2020. She was born in Alamosa, Colorado on January 26, 1925 to Anna Norgaard and Peter Hansen. Both of her parents were immigrants from Denmark, making Esther a first generation American as well as a native Coloradoan. After graduating from Alamosa High School she moved to Colorado Springs, where her mother was already living. Her father had died as a result of a mining accident when Esther was not yet four years old. She had a brother that died as an infant. She graduated from Colorado College with a BA degree and then went to Kansas City to complete her training as a Medical Technologist. Esther worked at Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital before joining a new group of doctors who had formed Colorado Springs Medical Center, which later became Colorado Springs Health Partners. She worked there until her retirement in 1987. She was a member of the CS Society of Medical Technologists as well as the Security Lady Lions.
Esther met Martin Simon while attending Immanuel Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs. They dated for two years before they were married in 1953. They were blessed with three children, Kristina Sharp, Karl Simon and Karen Simon, "the 3 K's" as their Christmas cards always said. Martin and Esther were one of the first families to move to new houses being built in a development called Security. Their house was one of the very first to be built on Security Blvd. It was surrounded by fields and the roads were dirt. Martin and Esther joined Faith Lutheran Church a few years after it was started and have remained faithful members since. Post retirement she and Martin enjoyed many special trips with three other couples that attended Faith Lutheran, known as the 'Faithful Eight'.
Esther is survived by Martin, her husband of 66 years (a few months shy of their 67th anniversary), her daughter Kristina, son Karl (Carol) and daughter Karen, grandchildren Amanda (Cory) Nigbur and Colin Sharp as well as her special kitty cat.
Mom celebrated her 95th birthday in January with all of her family. It was a beautiful day, with good food, lots of laughter and talking. She had said for some time that God only promised her 95 years but she did not know if there would be any more after that. She lived three more months.
A private burial has already taken place. A memorial service is planned for a date to be determined later. Please visit www.Evergreenfuneralhome.org to express condolences and view pictures. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either Faith Lutheran Church in Security or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.



Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
