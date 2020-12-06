UriosteESTHER URIOSTENovember 30, 2020Esther died peacefully at home on November 30, 2020 at the age of 83. Esther was born in La Jara, CO to Casimiro and Simodocea Chavez, one of seven siblings. She grew up in La Jara and Alamosa, CO. After her high school graduation, Esther worked as a nurse at Alamosa Community Hospital and as a dental assistant while completing her college degree. She married her husband, Robert Urioste, in 1959.Esther earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education and Master of Arts Degree in Special Education from Alamosa State University. She found the greatest joy in teaching elementary school students. She taught in the Alamosa Elementary School and Colorado Springs Elementary School systems for over 40 years. She served as a mentor and friend to generations of students, who continued to seek her guidance, even after her retirement. Her positive influence on the educational pursuits of her students earned her the coveted Teacher of the Year Award, an award given to an educator recognized for their devotion and influence on students. Her knack for recognizing and fostering her student's talents and skills made her a rare and gifted educator. After retirement, Esther continued to educate through tutoring and volunteer opportunities.Esther was an avid golfer. Though she took up golfing later in life, she excelled at the sport, starting one of Colorado Springs first female golfing leagues. She was a master of Mexican cuisine, frequently sharing her recipes and food with others. She will be remembered for her loving nature and generous spirit.Esther was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Urioste, her daughter Debbie Urioste and husband, Kevin Johnson, her daughter Sandy Tsao and husband, Hensin Tsao, and four grandchildren; Madison Morris, Benjamin Morris, Sebastian Tsao and Hunter Tsao.A closed funeral service will be held.