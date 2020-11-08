CarlsonESTHER "GINA" VIRGINIA CARLSONAugust 6, 1921 November 1, 2020Esther Virginia Carlson "Gina" passed away on November 1, 2020, All Saints Day, at the age of 99. She slipped away quietly into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father, with whom she was very close.She is survived by her children, James B. Carlson (Bingham), Merrilee Jo Turley (Edward) Lori Luanne Carlson, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Our special thank you to mother's caregivers Dorothy Rich, Elaine Raxon, Eunice Gault, Jean McVay, Ruth Saine and the wonderful staff at The Inn at Garden Plaza.Zoom memorial to be announced. Should you be interested in receiving an invitation to the Zoom, please call Swan-Law Funeral Home at 719-471-9900 to provide your e-mail address.