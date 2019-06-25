Twardowski
ETHEL L. TWARDOWSKI
February 5, 1924 June 22, 2019
Poodie (Ethel L.) Twardowski, 95, loving wife, mother, and grandmother was born on February 5th, 1924 in St. Louis, MO to Oscar and Ethel Becker (Casey). Poodie passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at View Pointe in assisted living where she resided since April 2016. She loved joining in all the activities at View Pointe with her friend, Dorothy. You could hardly ever find her in her apartment. Poodie was aided in passing from this life by the wonderful and loving View Pointe staff along with the compassionate and caring staff of Suncrest Hospice of Colorado and her best friend EDee Hussein. Poodie was married to the love of her life, John J. Twardowski on September 25, 1943. After John's return from World War II, they worked hard saving to build a home and to start a family. In 1952, their dream was realized and they moved from St. Louis, MO to Belleville, IL. With the help of siblings and their very own hands, they built a beautiful home in Belleville, IL to raise their children, Matt and Tom. John was a lithographer and Poodie was a planographer with Con P Curran Printing Company in St Louis, MO where they both worked for over forty years. On their retirement, they traveled extensively all over the United States and Europe. In 2004, they moved to Colorado Springs to be near to their son and daughter in law. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage until John's passing in October 2008. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew J. Twardowski in December 1976, and her brother, Donald Becker in November 1993. She is survived by her son, Thomas John Twardowski, daughter, in law Marla Twardowski (McGuire), niece, Donna O'Connor (Becker), her nephews, Michael Becker and Patrick Twardowski, extended family, Rosalie and Danny Gibbs, grandchildren, Jessica Green and Johnnie Gibbs, and many great grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews. According to her wishes, a private grave site service and interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, John. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in Poodie's memory.
Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019