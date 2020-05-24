Eugene E. Cohrs
1935 - 2020
Cohrs
EUGENE E. COHRS
January 8, 1935 May 9, 2020
Eugene E Cohrs 85 of Colorado Springs Co Passed away on 5/9/2020 after a brief illness. He was born 1/8/1935 to Elray and Margaret Cohrs in Michigan.
He served in the Michigan State Police from 1957 to 1982. He retired in Colorado.
He was precedded in death by his wife Helen J Cohrs.
He leaves behind his daughters Deborah Cole (David) Layton Utah, Charlene Cohrs Denver CO, and Ginger Cohrs Aurora CO.
He had 4 grandchildren Tiffany Judson , Ryan Cervantes, Garrett Palumbo and Aden Cohrs. Also 5 Great grandchildren Skyler Judson, Kaydence Cervantes, Xavior Palumbo, Taylee Judson and April Palumbo.
Services will be held at a later date.



Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.
