EUGENE J. STOY
March 12, 1927 December 31, 2019
Eugene J. Stoy, a 27 year resident of Colorado Springs, passed away December 31, 2019
He was born March 12, 1927 in Trenton, NJ. He lived in Trenton most of his life before moving to Colorado. He is preceded in passing by his wife, Margaret of 68 years and several brother and sisters. He is survived by his only child Deborah Kalbron (James) of Colorado Springs; 2 grandsons, Stephen (Jennifer) and Michael (Erin); 2 great granddaughters, Emma, Faith and Madelyn Hope.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020