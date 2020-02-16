Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Joseph Kiefer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kiefer

EUGENE JOSEPH KIEFER

September 13, 1937 February 13, 2020

Eugene (Gene) Joseph Kiefer born in Dahlgren, Illinois on September 13, 1937 to Aurelia and Leopold Kiefer. Gene was the youngest of two brothers, grew up on a farm, was of large stature and farmer strong. Gene was the most popular guy in his class of 9, being the only boy. He excelled at track (ran just over a four-minute mile), played baseball and basketball.

After dropping girlfriends off for the night Gene and his friends could be found on county road 142 in the Delafield bottoms between McLeansboro and Dahlgren drag racing his 1957 Oldsmobile convertible in the straight away, Gene had one of the fastest cars in the county - the state troopers would come out and watch the action - fun times in a rural farm town!

Gene married the love of his life, Mary Ann Clark, on June 11, 1960 - Gene robbed the cradle with Mary Ann being just 18 years young. The young couple ended up settling in Colorado Springs, Colorado after Gene spent time serving his country in the Army. Gene and Mary Ann adopted two children, Dan and Beth and took care of over one-hundred foster children in their home.

Gene's next journey took him to a new career as a fireman on the Colorado Springs fire department where he played many hands of pinochle and saved numerous cats from trees. Captain Eugene Kiefer was hired by the CSFD on February 1, 1964. He was promoted to the rank of Driver/Engineer on January 1, 1972 and to the rank of Lieutenant on February 15, 1974 and to Captain in 1977. Captain Kiefer retired on February 2, 1989 after serving the CSFD and the citizens of Colorado Springs for 25 years.

Gene was a foodie, some say he never passed up a good meal. He was an avid traveler, camper and an accomplished four-wheeler, scaring many that rode with him on those narrow mountain roads. Gene and Mary Ann traveled to many European countries, Mexico, and cruises in the Caribbean and South America. Moss never grew under his feet and he was always ready for Mary Ann to plan the next travel adventure. His love of travel, food, wine and the outdoors was passed down to the generations that proceeded him. Speaking of the generations, Gene was the father of two, but the grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of even more. With his passing, we celebrate a great man, a great husband, a great father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by all and toasted by many.

Gene's memorial service will be on Monday, February 17th at 2:00 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Fire Museum at 375 Printers Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Center would be appreciated.





