Limbrick

EUGENE LAMAR LIMBRICK

September 8, 1978 April 5, 2020

Eugene was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on April 5, 2020. We pray Eugene had a peaceful death as he was a victim of COVID-19.

Eugene is preceded in death by his sister Tommie Anne Branche (Martin), his grandmother Rosetta Branche, and grandfather James F. Branche Sr., uncles James F. Branche Jr, Ollie L. Branche Sr., and William W. Branche.

Eugene Limbrick is survived by his daughter Imari J. L. Limbrick (Gutierrez), spouse (William Gutierrez), his granddaughter Mia Gutierrez, of Douglas, AZ, mother Estella M. Branche (Vaughan), and spouse (Isaac R. Vaughan Jr.), father, Tommie L. Limbrick. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Yolanda M. Culmer and Rosalee Limbrick of Colorado Springs CO, stepbrother John W. Geng of Germany, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Eugene resided in Sierra Vista, Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona, but made his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He enjoyed working out at the gym, he loved automobiles especially trucks and watching sports, but most of all he was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a hard worker, a loving son, brother, father and grandfather.

1Thessalonians 4:13-14 "13 Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. 14 For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you send cards and monetary contributions. Please remit all correspondence to:

Rosalee Limbrick, 4164 Austin Bluffs Pkwy #419

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

His Memorial Service will be determined at a later date. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting







