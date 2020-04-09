Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Moore Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Moore, Sr.

His life was profoundly shaped by the effects of the Great Depression and by his 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy immediately following World War II. Growing up in a large family in New York City at the height of the Depression instilled in him an ability to endure trials and hardships with a sense of humor throughout his life. Those that knew and loved him will remember his love of simple pleasures such as watching birds at a feeder, completing a difficult crossword puzzle (in pen!) and marveling at the art and architecture of many lighthouses. The knowledge of his trust and belief in Jesus Christ as his Savior brings great comfort to those that must now say goodbye.

May 5, 1928 - April 4, 2020

EUGENE MOORE, SR.

Eugene Moore Sr., 91, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1928 in Bronx, New York, one of nine children to the late George and Dorothy Moore. Gene was preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters and one daughter.

He leaves to cherish his memories one brother (William Moore), four children: James (Kimberly) Moore, Eugene Moore Jr., Gwendolyn (Michael) Spitzmiller, Kelly Merriam, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart.

Gene will be laid to rest at Pike's Peak National Cemetery. Honors Service will be planned on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request you honor his memory with a donation to .





Moore, Sr.His life was profoundly shaped by the effects of the Great Depression and by his 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy immediately following World War II. Growing up in a large family in New York City at the height of the Depression instilled in him an ability to endure trials and hardships with a sense of humor throughout his life. Those that knew and loved him will remember his love of simple pleasures such as watching birds at a feeder, completing a difficult crossword puzzle (in pen!) and marveling at the art and architecture of many lighthouses. The knowledge of his trust and belief in Jesus Christ as his Savior brings great comfort to those that must now say goodbye.May 5, 1928 - April 4, 2020EUGENE MOORE, SR.Eugene Moore Sr., 91, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1928 in Bronx, New York, one of nine children to the late George and Dorothy Moore. Gene was preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters and one daughter.He leaves to cherish his memories one brother (William Moore), four children: James (Kimberly) Moore, Eugene Moore Jr., Gwendolyn (Michael) Spitzmiller, Kelly Merriam, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart.Gene will be laid to rest at Pike's Peak National Cemetery. Honors Service will be planned on a future date.In lieu of flowers, the family request you honor his memory with a donation to . Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.