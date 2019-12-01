Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Ray Cartwright. View Sign Service Information Chapel of Memories 829 South Hancock Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-392-4432 Visitation 10:30 AM Service 11:00 AM Chapel of Memories 829 South Hancock Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cartwright

EUGENE RAY CARTWRIGHT

May 30, 1932 November 23, 2019

Eugene Ray Cartwright - Born May 30, 1932 in Elizabeth City, NC. The oldest of ten children born to Sallie Mae Temple Cartwright and Edwin Snowden Cartwright, he passed November 23, 2019 at home, surrounded by family.

Gene joined the Army in September 1949, and during the next 24 years, he served at numerous U.S. posts, including Europe and Vietnam. He began a Civil Service position in 1975, and served through 1992, with the last seven years of that employment working for Rock Island Arsenal, including service during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. At 59 years old, he was still dedicated and committed to proudly serve his country.

Gene is predeceased by his parents and siblings, William Forest Cartwright, Gertrude Elizabeth Wooten, and Thomas Brian Cartwright.

While stationed in Fulda, Germany, he met Doris Dunkel. They were married in December, 1955. Gene is survived by his wife Doris, of what would have been 64 years of marriage on December 13, 2019. Also surviving, are twin sons and their spouses, Karl (and Pam) Cartwright and Kristopher (and Sharon) Cartwright.

Siblings - Manona Fae Norfleet, Margaret Ann Bugby, Kay Francis (and Gilbert) Koch, James Edwin (and Linda) Cartwright, Brenda Hope (and Louis) Spry, and Patricia Louise (and Butch) Hatch. Brother-in-law Erwin Dunkel, granddaughter Kaitlinn (and Drew) Hanken, great grandson Adam Thomas Hanken, and great grandson #2, due in April 2020.

Even in retirement, Gene continued with his heart for service to his country and community by handcrafting rosaries for soldiers stationed at Fort Carson and for his church parish.

In the mid-2000s, Gene's health began to decline, and in 2015 he was diagnosed with bone cancer. For four years, his family, friends, doctors, and caregivers witnessed his incredible perseverance and determination to carry on.

On the evening of November 23, 2019, with his family by his side, he passed from his earthly tethers into the arms of his Savior. He will be missed beyond measure, and loved and remembered to his great grandchildren, so his legacy will live on.

Services are scheduled for December 3, 2019. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m. located at Chapel of Memories, 829 S. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.







