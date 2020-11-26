Romero

EUGENE "GENO" ROMERO

April 18, 1935 - November 19, 2020

Eugene Thomas Romero (Geno), of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away suddenly November 19, 2020, doing what he loved - riding his mule. He was living his life to its fullest, as he always had.

Geno was born on April 18, 1935 to Emma (Valasquez) and Joseph Romero. He lived his entire life in Colorado Springs. In high school, Geno enjoyed playing baseball, football, and especially hockey. After graduation, he joined the Air Force and served in Korea (1952 to 1956), earning several medals. He attended California State University in Sacramento and graduated from the Brooks Institute of Photography. Geno shined in his career as a commercial photographer. He managed a photo studio at Fort Carson, worked for Stewart Photography, and was chief photographer for Hewlett Packard for 25 years. He was honored to get to photograph three Presidents of the United States, queens, and astronauts. One of his images was featured in Life Magazine.

Geno never met a stranger. He would regale people with fascinating tales from his life. On June 26, 2010, Geno married Mary Frances, who was the light of his life. Geno joined the Al Kaly Mule Train and spent countless hours spoiling his mule, Scoot. He trained his beloved dog, Kazi, to be a service dog; together, they made many happy visits to the Fort Carson hospital.

Geno was civic minded and believed in being of service. He was a proud veteran. Geno had been president of the Colorado Springs Civitan Association, where he oversaw the Soap Box Derby. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Potentates Motor Escort Unit, and the Al Kaly Shrine Temple for more than 35 years. Geno treasured his membership in Toastmasters, Jaycees, American Legion, and especially the Clinton Elks Club. He was chairman of the Colorado Springs Festival of Lights.



Geno was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph, and his sister Patricia. He is survived by his wife, Mary Fran, sister Margaret (Lujan), brothers Ed and Robert, son Gene, daughter Pam, daughter Kathy, five grandchildren: Wesley, Robbie (Robinson), Brittney, Cherise, Skyler (Romero), and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Mary Fran's children Brenda, Ken (Connie), and Ronnie (Monse), and their children: Gregory, Mark, Benjamin (Walth), John, Wesley (Hood), Nicco, Teo, and Mia (Hood).

Geno often expressed that he had led an amazing and wonderful life. He will live on in our hearts.

There will be no service at this time. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Donations in Geno's memory may be made to a cause dear to his heart, the fund for transporting patients to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

The Al Kaly Transportation Fund

Al Kaly Shrine

PO Box 193

Pueblo, CO 81002







