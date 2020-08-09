1/1
Eugene William Gunhouse
1933 - 2020
Gunhouse
EUGENE WILLIAM GUNHOUSE
March 3, 1933
July 12, 2020
Eugene Gunhouse 87, of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully after a long illness on July 12, 2020.
Eugene was born in New York City, NY. His family moved later to the Bronx and he attended and graduated Dewitt Clinton High School.
In 1951 he joined the United States Air Force and traveled extensively. While in Germany he met and married Helga Angel. He served a total of 22 years and retired in Colorado Springs.
He went to UCCS after retirement and attained a degree in Finance. He also studied American wines and their production. Friends and family remember him fondly for his stories and his enthusiasm for wines, which his favorite was Zinfandel.
Eugene will be greatly missed by all, especially his surviving wife, Helga and their daughter, Ellen Smith.
There are no services planned at this time. Eugene's ashes will be placed at Fort Logan National Cemetery.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
