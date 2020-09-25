1/1
Eugenia Dell "Toni" Thompson
1934 - 2020
"TONI" EUGENIA DELL THOMPSON
September 11, 1934 September 23, 2020
"Toni" Eugenia Dell Thompson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully September 23, 2020. She was born September 11, 1934 in San Jose, California. She was raised by her mother, Genevieve and father, Ralph. She married the love of her life after only 4 months, Robert (Tommy) Thompson, on December 16, 1951. In 1964, they moved to Manitou Springs where they have resided for the last 56 years.
Toni is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Thompson. She leaves behind Tommy, her loving husband of 68 years; sister, Viola; daughter, Leslie (Bob Cummins); son, Robert Jr., as well as 6 grandchildren; Toni, Shannon, Stacie, Chad, Tammy and Robert III, along with 12 great-grandchildren; Kyle, Evan, Madison, Tanner, Ryder, Genevieve, Caelan, RJ, Trevor, Gabby, Mckayla and Collin.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
