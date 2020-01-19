Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eula Marie Pantle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EULA MARIE PANTLE

1934 - 2020

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Eula Marie (Wodell) Pantle stepped onto the shore of heaven after a long and faithful life as a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her beloved husband Don, children Diane (Mike) Cahill and Richard (Susan) Pantle, brother Roy (Jennifer) Wodell, and grandchildren David, Sarah, Hannah, and Abigail. She was preceded in death by her 2-year-old son Davie.

Eula was born in 1934 in Denver, CO to Frank and Ida Wodell. Her father was a Disciples of Christ minister. Eula and her younger brother Roy and their parents lived in Brighton, CO, a couple small towns in Texas, Denver, and eventually Ordway, CO as her father pastored churches in these communities.

Eula met Don in Ordway and they were married when Eula was 18 and Don was a day shy of 21. They lived in Ordway through the birth of their first child, Davie (David) Eugene. When Davie was stricken with, and eventually passed away from leukemia at the age of 2, they moved to Colorado Springs.

Their children Diane and Richard were born in 1959 and 1961, and Eula was a dedicated, supportive, and fun wife and mother. The family went on many picnics, mountain drives, trips to Don's childhood farm in Ordway, and to visit Eula's relatives in southern California. They were active members of Village Christian Church. Eula's parents moved here in 1968 after her father developed leukemia. Her father passed away in 1970, and Eula was her mother's comforter and encourager until she passed away in 1986.

Don and Eula joined Village Seven Presbyterian Church in the mid 80's and have been there ever since. Eula sang in the choir for many years and they were long-time Sunday School members. Eula was a class member and group leader of Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years and worked with Music Evangelism Foundation and International Bible Society.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 20 at 10:00 am at Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4055 S. Nonchalant Circle, 80917.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the skilled nursing staff at Brookdale Skyline, where they took in both Eula and Don and cared for them with great love and devotion.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Bible Study Fellowship International or to Biblica.







