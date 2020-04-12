Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eustace Arnold "Johnny" Johnson III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnson III, DO

EUSTACE ARNOLD JOHNSON III, DO

May 8, 1942

March 26, 2020

Eustace Arnold "Johnny" Johnson III, a previous resident of Colorado Springs, died 26 March 2020 at age 77 in Queen Creek, Arizona, of a long-term illness. He was born 8 May 1942 in Waco, Texas, of parents Eustace Arnold Johnson Jr and Edith Lorraine Johnson. He married Diane Viola Fuller 28 June 1964 in Peoria, Illinois.

He had a background as a Microbiologist (Masters from Montana State University) and a Medical Technologist. He graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1981. He was specialty boarded in Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Occupational Medicine. He retired from his medical practice in Montgomery, Alabama, in 2016 to move to Arizona. Johnny was a military veteran having served as a medical officer in the US Naval Reserves and later as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air force. He has worked at Peterson Field and the

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, in 2003 in Montgomery, Alabama. He is survived by son J. Z. Johnson and daughter-in-law Laura; grandsons Ryan, Stuart and Maddoc Johnson; by daughter Michal D. Larkin, son-in-law Kevin Larkin, grandson Aaron Larkin, and granddaughter Jamie Larkin of Queen Creek, Arizona. He is also survived by his brother Thomas G. Johnson, DO, sister-in-law Theresa L. Johnson, her mother Jean E. Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and by niece Julie D. Hensley, her husband James M. Hensley, their daughters Sydney and Delaney of Colorado. Niece Christina Lauren Walker, her husband John Walker and three children; Carson L. Miller, Liliana and Chase Walker of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

No remembrances or services were held other than with immediate family because of the 2019-2020 viral pandemic. Future services are undecided.





Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020

