Monnett

EVA DOROTHY (BRAUN) MONNETT

March 8, 1919 February 24, 2019

Eva, long time resident of Colorado Springs, CO. passed away February 24, 2019. Her interests included genealogy and history, Daughters of the American Revolution, Pikes Peak Genealogical Society and was a docent for Pioneer's Museum. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde, April of 1999 and her son, Thomas (Terri) of San Antonio in 2009. She is survived by, Marilyn Blackwell, (Dennis)

of Colorado Springs, CO. Martin (Denise) of Baltimore, Maryland and Lt. Col. Michael (Patty) of Oak Ridge, TN., eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Donations can be made to: First Baptist Church, of Colorado Springs, CO. Daughters of the American Revolution. Memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, of Colorado Springs on Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:00.





