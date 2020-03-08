Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Hunt Anderson. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Send Flowers Obituary

Anderson

EVELYN HUNT ANDERSON

April 23, 1936 February 16, 2020

It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we report the passing of Evelyn H. Anderson.

Born to Carl C. and Edna L. Hunt of Durham, North Carolina on April 23, 1936. Evelyn's life was marked by many great accomplishments.

After growing up in Durham, she graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wake Forest College with a degree in Philosophy and Literature.

She married Judson T. Anderson, also of Durham, and gave birth to her only child, David in 1959. After Judson graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine, they moved to Denver, Colorado, where he completed his MD.

In 1967, they moved to the Air Force Academy, where Judson, also an Air Force Captain, was stationed. After leaving the Air Force in 1971, the family moved to North Colorado Springs, where Dr. Anderson started private practice as a Psychiatrist.

Evelyn, an accomplished Classical Music pianist at the concert level, was also a lover of Art, Music, Philosophy and English Culture, Literature and Drama, including Shakespeare. During this time, Evelyn began working with the showing, grooming and breeding of Irish Setter dogs, and continued in this endeavor for 20 years, becoming known nationwide, knowledgeable in other breeds and also working as an AKC Judge in several shows.

Starting in the early 80's, Evelyn worked at the Olympic Training Center, traveling to many countries throughout the world, including most of Western Europe, Russia, Cuba, Norway, Iceland, South America and Korea, and attending the Summer Olympic Games four times.

In September of 2003, Evelyn married Dr. John Kuchta, a clinical psychologist and colleague from the Academy years. From that time until her retirement near the end of 2019, she worked at a Dillard's department store, Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs, as a Bridal Consultant. She had many loyal customers, and conducted many special events for the store.

During the same period, she extensively researched, and documented her family history in book form.

During all her years in Colorado Springs, she was a kind and loving Mother, and a devoted homemaker. She valued art, beauty, truth and quiet in her home. She had diverse tastes, a kind personality, good sense of humor and many friends with whom she corresponded to regularly.

She will be remembered well by all who knew her, and dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. John Kuchta; her sister, Carolyn Poole; and her son, David.







Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020

