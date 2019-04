Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Kristine Luddeke. View Sign

Luddeke

EVELYN KRISTINE LUDDEKE

September 6, 1932 April 2, 2019

Evelyn Luddeke passed into her eternal rest April 2, 2019 after a short illness.

She was born in Moody County, SD in a farm house to Jens and Johanne Brodersen. She had one brother, Gordon, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Elkton HS in Elkton, SD and went on to work as a secretary before marrying Dale E. Thornton, who preceded her in death in 1957. After moving to Longview, TX, she married David E. Luddeke in 1959, who preceded her in death in 2009. She has five children, Kris (Paul) Sprehe, Dan (Denise) Luddeke, Dale (Lisa) Luddeke, Tim (Janita) Luddeke , Jeff (Karen) Luddeke. She has eleven grandchildren, Brian (Melanie) Sprehe, Kalyn (Reid) Phelps, Kevin (Casey) Sprehe, Dan (Anna) Luddeke, Jacqueline (Chad) Rockefeller, David (Julieanne) Luddeke, Lindsey (Andrew) Littman, Adam (Justin) Luddeke, Quentin Luddeke, Karley Luddeke, Jaxon Luddeke plus 19 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn and David spent many years traveling throughout the US in their motor home and devoted much of their time to genealogy research. She also loved to read and sew.

A funeral service will be held Monday, April 15 at 11:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church. A viewing will be held at the church prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or to Samaritan's Purse. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cappadona Funeral Home. See their website for more information. Burial will be at Ft. Logan in Denver.







1020 E. Fillmore Street

Colorado Springs , CO 80907

