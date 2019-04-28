Myers
EVELYN MAY MYERS
December 5, 1921 April 23, 2019
Evelyn May Myers passed away on April 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs. Evelyn was born on December 5, 1921, in Hamilton, Illinois, to Cecelia Bechtold Nagel and Leland Elard Nagel. She was married on July 28, 1946, to Virgil Dale Myers, who passed on March 8, 1974. Evelyn and her husband moved to Colorado Springs in 1952 and she was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Evelyn was primarily a homemaker but worked at Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois, during World War II and helped her husband in his business in Colorado Springs.
Evelyn is survived by a cousin, John Williams, of Andalusia, Illinois. Services at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton are pending. She will be interred next to her husband and parents at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019