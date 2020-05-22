Fiske

EVELYN RAE (CRANMER) FISKE

April 10, 1948

May 16, 2020

Evelyn Rae Fiske (Cranmer), of Security, CO, died on May 16, 2020, at the age of 72.

She leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Ralph Wilson Fiske III, her daughter Heather Ortega and two grandchildren Joshua and Jordan, her son Dustin Ray Fiske and daughter-in-law Edie Fiske. She also leaves her brothers Everett Cranmer, David Cranmer, Dan (Regina) Cranmer, Tim (Janella) Cranmer, sister Jackie Bellmyer, sisters-in-law Sandra L. (David) McGannon and Susan L. Fiske, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett R. Cranmer and Wilda L. Cranmer, sisters Jean Paintin and Jan Smith, and in-laws Ralph W. Fiske Jr. and Martha W. Fiske.

Evelyn was born on April 10, 1948 in Colorado Springs, CO. She graduated from Ellicott High School and took several courses at Pikes Peak Community College. She was a homemaker and ran an in-home daycare for 30 years. Evelyn loved animals, especially elephants. She was an avid reader, played piano in the church, enjoyed sewing clothes and costumes, and crafting with silk flower arrangements. Her family and friends will miss her sweet smile and will always remember her as a kindhearted, generous person.

A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, anyone compelled may please make a donation to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, CO.







