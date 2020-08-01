Schubarth

EVYLENA VALLEE (POWDERS) SCHUBARTH

January 4, 1926

July 16, 2020

Evylena (94) was a resident of Colorado Springs for 51 years and was formerly a resident of Marengo, Iowa. She worked in Civil Service for 40 years and also loved her work with United Artist and Cinemark Theatres.

Evylena was born on January 4, 1926 to Pete Melvin Powders and Ethel Marie Cowan in Powersville, MO. She was married on June 23, 1954 to Garth Eldie Ridenour and remarried to Donald J. Schubarth on November 8, 1972. Both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Christine M. Hause (Philip) and Sandra C. Bailey (Robert), her sister: Virginia Mills, her Granddaughter: Laura V. Brown (Robert) and her Great-Grandchildren: Madelynn V. Brown and Kenton T. Brown.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for 51 years and dedicated many years to teaching Sunday School.

Due to the concerns with COVID-19, a private memorial service was held at Shrine of Remembrance.







