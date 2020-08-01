1/1
Evylena Vallee (Powders) Schubarth
1926 - 2020
Schubarth
EVYLENA VALLEE (POWDERS) SCHUBARTH
January 4, 1926
July 16, 2020
Evylena (94) was a resident of Colorado Springs for 51 years and was formerly a resident of Marengo, Iowa. She worked in Civil Service for 40 years and also loved her work with United Artist and Cinemark Theatres.
Evylena was born on January 4, 1926 to Pete Melvin Powders and Ethel Marie Cowan in Powersville, MO. She was married on June 23, 1954 to Garth Eldie Ridenour and remarried to Donald J. Schubarth on November 8, 1972. Both preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Christine M. Hause (Philip) and Sandra C. Bailey (Robert), her sister: Virginia Mills, her Granddaughter: Laura V. Brown (Robert) and her Great-Grandchildren: Madelynn V. Brown and Kenton T. Brown.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for 51 years and dedicated many years to teaching Sunday School.
Due to the concerns with COVID-19, a private memorial service was held at Shrine of Remembrance.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
