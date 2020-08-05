GrissomFAYRA GRISSOMJanuary 18, 1980 July 28, 2020Fayra, you're so vain. You probably think this funeral is about you. With joy and love we pay tribute to our beloved Fayra. Our vibrant, bargain-hunting, receipt-returning, master-present-picking Glamour Girl. Known for her wonderful sense of fashion, and as the friend with THE clothes and perfect shoes to borrow. Of course, that is along with her speckled history of "borrowing" her older sister's clothes, and then progressing to absconding with her brothers' sports jerseys.Her daughter, Alina, is her Number One Love, for whom she would give ANYTHING. And she was constantly giving whatever she could to the family that she loves and her friends; you never knew when you'd randomly receive a gift from Fayra, be it little or big. Fayra acquired her Bachelor's degree in Psychology in hopes of helping others with what she'd learned, and worked in multiple centers helping families to reunite. She continued her education with certifications in addiction counselingShe is preceded in death by her father Thomas Lee Grissom, and survived by her daughter Alina Jordan Maslowski, her mother Pamela Sue O'Donnell, Steve O'Donnell, and her four siblings Leah Grissom (Busch), Thomas Lee Grissom, Keith W Grissom, and Marijka Grissom, and their respective children. We love you Fayra. We miss you already..Funeral Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Friday August 7th, at 2pm.