Maes

FELICIA JEAN MAES

May 25th, 1991

July 23rd, 2019

Felicia was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado and remained a Colorado native throughout her life. She passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado of an acute illness.

She loved reading and was an avid reader, enjoying the Harry Potter series and many others. She also loved cooking, animals and her family. She was filled with compassion and love for others.

Felicia was a graduate of UCCS earning a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She also made the Dean List while attending there. She worked at Recovery Systems for many years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her!

Felicia is survived by her parents Travis Maes and Cynthia Maes; her Fiance Louis Swanson; her dog baby Vincent; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A private Celebration of Life will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Felicia's honor may be made to the Pikes Peak Humane Society.







