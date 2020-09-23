1/
Fernando Patino
1951 - 2020
Patino
FERNANDO PATINO
December 24, 1951 July 18, 2020
Fernando Patino, 68, passed away due to heart failure at Memorial Hospital on July 18, 2020. He passed peacefully with his daughter and son at his bedside. Fernando is survived by his five children and seven grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is being held at the Colorado Springs Racquet Club on Saturday September 26th at 3:00pm. If you plan to attend, please leave a message or send a text to 719-291-3784.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Colorado Springs Racquet Club
