Patino

FERNANDO PATINO

December 24, 1951 July 18, 2020

Fernando Patino, 68, passed away due to heart failure at Memorial Hospital on July 18, 2020. He passed peacefully with his daughter and son at his bedside. Fernando is survived by his five children and seven grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is being held at the Colorado Springs Racquet Club on Saturday September 26th at 3:00pm. If you plan to attend, please leave a message or send a text to 719-291-3784.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store