Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home 2801 SW Urish Road Topeka , KS 66614 (785)-272-7888 Rosary 9:30 AM Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church Topeka , KS View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church Topeka , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richey

FLORENCE ESTELLE RICHEY

April 13, 1927

April 18 2019

Florence Estelle Richey, nee Kane, 92, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019, in Wellington, Florida following a short illness while visiting her daughter, Linda.

"Flo" was born on April 13, 1927, to Robert and Viola Kane of Topeka, Kansas, baptized a Roman Catholic, and raised as the youngest in a household of four brothers (Bernard, Richard, Robert, and John) and one sister (Marian).

Florence attended Capitol Catholic High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washburn University in 1949. At Washburn, where Florence was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, she met and fell in love with Ronald K. Richey, a law student at Washburn from Erie, Kansas. Although their first date did not go well, thanks to Ron being the chaperone of his fraternity's mascot, a Saint Bernard. Regardless, they were married at Holy Name Catholic Church in 1949.

After her graduation, Florence worked as a first grade teacher at a public elementary school in Topeka with part of her salary paying for Ron's law school tuition. Later in life, after her children were in school, she would work in a women's clothing store and as a real estate agent.

Florence loved to travel and in the course of her adult life lived in Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Alabama, North Carolina, California, and Colorado, making lifelong friends everywhere she lived. She was known for her sense of humor and carefree attitude. A friend recently noted that she could make a trip to the grocery store fun. She remained loyal to her extended family on both sides of her marriage, particularly her nieces and nephews. Her devotion to Ron's career was undoubtedly a factor in his professional success.

After Ron's retirement, Florence and Ron spent their summers in Colorado Springs, a locale she had frequently visited with her family as a child. The view from her front yard there was of Pikes Peak and she enjoyed traveling to Green Mountain Falls and having brunch near the same creek she had played in as a youngster.

She had a lifelong love of dogs, starting with Spanky when she was a little girl on through her last dog, Tiny Tina. Florence was also a cat-lover, though at times they were not as devoted to her as her canine companions. Florence expressed her love for animals by her generosity to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. In addition, she was a benefactor of Washburn University through the Richey Scholarship Fund, as well as the Penrose Hospital of Colorado Springs. Florence will be missed for her sense of humor, loyalty to friends, and love of family.

Florence is survived by three children and their spouses, Linda and Bill Graves, Robert and Lysa Richey, and Christopher and Sara Richey; and six grandchildren, Katie, Allyson, Andy, Olivia, Anabel, and Ethan. Her caregiver, Sherry Karr, was by her side in her later years and helped keep "Flo" on the go, traveling to see children and grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church in Topeka, Kansas on May 8 at 10 a.m. with a rosary prayed immediately prior to Mass at 9:30 a.m. Following Mass, Florence will be interred next to Ronald, at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in her memory to The Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Birmingham, AL, or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, CO, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to





RicheyFLORENCE ESTELLE RICHEYApril 13, 1927April 18 2019Florence Estelle Richey, nee Kane, 92, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019, in Wellington, Florida following a short illness while visiting her daughter, Linda."Flo" was born on April 13, 1927, to Robert and Viola Kane of Topeka, Kansas, baptized a Roman Catholic, and raised as the youngest in a household of four brothers (Bernard, Richard, Robert, and John) and one sister (Marian).Florence attended Capitol Catholic High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washburn University in 1949. At Washburn, where Florence was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, she met and fell in love with Ronald K. Richey, a law student at Washburn from Erie, Kansas. Although their first date did not go well, thanks to Ron being the chaperone of his fraternity's mascot, a Saint Bernard. Regardless, they were married at Holy Name Catholic Church in 1949.After her graduation, Florence worked as a first grade teacher at a public elementary school in Topeka with part of her salary paying for Ron's law school tuition. Later in life, after her children were in school, she would work in a women's clothing store and as a real estate agent.Florence loved to travel and in the course of her adult life lived in Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Alabama, North Carolina, California, and Colorado, making lifelong friends everywhere she lived. She was known for her sense of humor and carefree attitude. A friend recently noted that she could make a trip to the grocery store fun. She remained loyal to her extended family on both sides of her marriage, particularly her nieces and nephews. Her devotion to Ron's career was undoubtedly a factor in his professional success.After Ron's retirement, Florence and Ron spent their summers in Colorado Springs, a locale she had frequently visited with her family as a child. The view from her front yard there was of Pikes Peak and she enjoyed traveling to Green Mountain Falls and having brunch near the same creek she had played in as a youngster.She had a lifelong love of dogs, starting with Spanky when she was a little girl on through her last dog, Tiny Tina. Florence was also a cat-lover, though at times they were not as devoted to her as her canine companions. Florence expressed her love for animals by her generosity to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. In addition, she was a benefactor of Washburn University through the Richey Scholarship Fund, as well as the Penrose Hospital of Colorado Springs. Florence will be missed for her sense of humor, loyalty to friends, and love of family.Florence is survived by three children and their spouses, Linda and Bill Graves, Robert and Lysa Richey, and Christopher and Sara Richey; and six grandchildren, Katie, Allyson, Andy, Olivia, Anabel, and Ethan. Her caregiver, Sherry Karr, was by her side in her later years and helped keep "Flo" on the go, traveling to see children and grandchildren.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church in Topeka, Kansas on May 8 at 10 a.m. with a rosary prayed immediately prior to Mass at 9:30 a.m. Following Mass, Florence will be interred next to Ronald, at Mount Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in her memory to The Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Birmingham, AL, or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, CO, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com Published in The Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close