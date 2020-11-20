1/1
Florence Maes
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
FLORENCE MAES
January 3, 1931 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving mother Florence Maes, born January 3, 1931 in New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her adored husband Joe Maes, sons Raymond Maes and Marvin Maes and son-in-law Maximo Archuleta. She is survived by her son Ross Maes, daughters Martha Archuleta (Max), Shirley Chavez (Carl), Maria Vigil, Debbie Irizarry (Ramon), Theresa Maes (Frank), numerous grandchildren, great and great - great grandchildren. Our mother will be missed by many! Memorial services are pending due to current COVID restrictions.



Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

